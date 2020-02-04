Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BP (LON: BP):

2/3/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 590 ($7.76).

1/14/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 470.20 ($6.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.09.

Get BP plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.