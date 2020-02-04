Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,478.52 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

