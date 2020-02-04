Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BPOST SA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BPOST SA/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. BPOST SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

