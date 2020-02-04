Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI):

1/24/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/11/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

OLLI traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

