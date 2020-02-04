Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 99,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 46.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 49.8% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 86,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.