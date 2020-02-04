Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,503 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.91. 33,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

