Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Dover by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. 28,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

