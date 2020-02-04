Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

HE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. 12,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,088. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

