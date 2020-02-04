Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 106,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

