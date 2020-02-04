RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 4.55% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $52,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of PPA traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. 60,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,888. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

