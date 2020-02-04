Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,928,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $49,965,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $48,738,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $2,942,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. 295,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,870. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.24 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

