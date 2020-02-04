Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $127.50

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.10, but opened at $127.50. Roku shares last traded at $131.53, with a volume of 295,949 shares traded.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

