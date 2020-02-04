ROOBEE One Day Volume Tops $824,707.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $824,707.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,211,965 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

