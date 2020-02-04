Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 440.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

