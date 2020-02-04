Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. 586,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.