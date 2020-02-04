Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 840,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 1,098,516 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 473,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

