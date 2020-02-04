Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $156.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.45. 3,064,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

