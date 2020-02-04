RPC (NYSE:RES) Receives “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $3.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPC from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of RPC from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RPC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of RES traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,389. The company has a market cap of $971.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

