RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 7.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17, 2,756,461 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,261,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The company has a market cap of $971.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RPC by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of RPC by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 497,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

