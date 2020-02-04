Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of RUBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 265,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,886. The firm has a market cap of $627.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.27. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

