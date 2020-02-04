Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Cap of $214,206.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $214,206.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 109.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,605,950 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

