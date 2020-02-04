Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,552 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Ingredion worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.11. 22,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,605. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

