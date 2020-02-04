Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 594,419 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 586.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Cousins Properties worth $28,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

