Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $33,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,815,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,600. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

