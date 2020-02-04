Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,617 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Universal Health Services worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 130,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

UHS traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.32. 9,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,173. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

