Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,973 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. 100,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

