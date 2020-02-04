Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,810 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders bought a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,534,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,007,211. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.