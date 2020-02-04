Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading Up 6.2%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $92.00, approximately 844,332 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 459,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

