S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.04. 5,687,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,345,886. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.