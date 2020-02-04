Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sabre worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Sabre by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 86,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 53,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

