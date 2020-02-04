Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.57, approximately 985,704 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 296,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.
SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
