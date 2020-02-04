Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.57, approximately 985,704 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 296,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

