salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

CRM traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $188.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,985. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.50, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,889 shares of company stock worth $75,163,130. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

