Savant Capital LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,735. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

