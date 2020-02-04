Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 3,344,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

