Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,658 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

BMY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. 607,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.