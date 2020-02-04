Savant Capital LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6,940.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 993,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

