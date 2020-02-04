Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Textron by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 356,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,399. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

