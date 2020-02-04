Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $205.87. The stock had a trading volume of 97,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,659. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

