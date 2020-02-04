Savant Capital LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 109,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,964. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

