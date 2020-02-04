Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.58. 2,256,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

