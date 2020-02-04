Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.11. 9,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.28. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $269.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

