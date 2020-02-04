Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 10,820 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

ABCB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 189,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

