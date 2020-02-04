Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,960 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after buying an additional 50,998 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,881. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

