Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $359,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. 4,694,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,050. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $287,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Insiders have sold a total of 272,263 shares of company stock worth $16,051,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.