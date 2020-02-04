Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $4.63 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. 28,141,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,085,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

