Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. 15,264,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.