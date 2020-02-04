Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases 24,313 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 358,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $4,214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

IYZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,622 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

