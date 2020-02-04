Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

