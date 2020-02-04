Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

