Scorum Coins (SCR) Achieves Market Cap of $215,474.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $215,474.00 and $23,398.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.05 or 0.03030844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00198995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00129476 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

